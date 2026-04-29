Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Repurchase $600.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pool from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $265.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Pool stock traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.61. The company had a trading volume of 708,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.67. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $195.49 and a fifty-two week high of $345.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Pool's payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St acquired 5,560 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.67 per share, with a total value of $1,215,805.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 82,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,115,716.15. This trade represents a 7.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie M. Hart sold 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,580. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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