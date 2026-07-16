Pool (POOL) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Pool to announce earnings of $5.35 per share and revenue of $1.8191 billion for the quarter. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Pool's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pool Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ POOL opened at $202.37 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $194.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool has a 52 week low of $172.68 and a 52 week high of $345.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pool's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

More Pool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer was bullish on Pool Corp., highlighting it as a buy idea in a recent segment, which may help support investor sentiment. Article Title

Jim Cramer was bullish on Pool Corp., highlighting it as a buy idea in a recent segment, which may help support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Pool Corporation is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 23, keeping the stock sensitive to any industry news or earnings positioning ahead of the release. Article Title

Pool Corporation is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 23, keeping the stock sensitive to any industry news or earnings positioning ahead of the release. Neutral Sentiment: The company previously reported first-quarter revenue growth and held full-year guidance, but investors remain focused on whether demand and inventory trends stay stable into the summer selling season. Article Title

The company previously reported first-quarter revenue growth and held full-year guidance, but investors remain focused on whether demand and inventory trends stay stable into the summer selling season. Negative Sentiment: A large pool-industry peer reported a sharp sales miss tied to inventory destocking in the pool distribution channel and cut its full-year outlook, fueling concerns that distributors like Pool Corporation could face softer near-term orders. Article Title

A large pool-industry peer reported a sharp sales miss tied to inventory destocking in the pool distribution channel and cut its full-year outlook, fueling concerns that distributors like Pool Corporation could face softer near-term orders. Negative Sentiment: Reports about destocking and weaker pool-segment demand have pressured the broader pool supply chain, which appears to be weighing on POOL shares even without a company-specific negative announcement. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $264.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Pool

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, Director James D. Hope purchased 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.41 per share, with a total value of $90,206.24. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,039.98. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Stokely purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.06 per share, with a total value of $193,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,363.80. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,042,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 164.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 719.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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