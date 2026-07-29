Portillo's (PTLO) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $199.3630 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. Portillo's had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Portillo's's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Portillo's to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Portillo's Price Performance

PTLO stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $354.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. Portillo's has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Portillo's from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Portillo's from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Portillo's from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Portillo's from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Portillo's in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTLO

Insider Activity at Portillo's

In other Portillo's news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 70,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $300,306.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 486,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,081,856.20. This represents a 16.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Portillo's

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Portillo's by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,994,844 shares of the company's stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 155,205 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Portillo's by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,777,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,428,000 after purchasing an additional 830,460 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Portillo's by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,563,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 149,931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo's during the 4th quarter worth $10,350,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Portillo's by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,131,834 shares of the company's stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 221,298 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo's Company Profile

Portillo’s, Inc operates a fast‐casual restaurant chain best known for its Chicago‐style menu, featuring Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago‐style hot dogs, char‐grilled burgers, salads, crinkle‐cut fries and hand‐spun milkshakes. In addition to its signature sandwiches and dogs, the company offers a selection of desserts—including its famous chocolate cake and frozen custard—as well as catering services designed to bring its Midwestern flavors to corporate and social events.

The company was founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo, who opened the first Portillo’s in Villa Park, Illinois.

Further Reading

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