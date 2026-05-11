Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.5060, with a volume of 16643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.25 to $23.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $20.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSTL

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $635.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 million. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Postal Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.16%.

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 21,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company's stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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