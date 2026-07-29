Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Postal Realty Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.25 to $23.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $23.38.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4%

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $652.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $25.22.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 million. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 93,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,679 shares of the company's stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company's stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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