Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to announce earnings of $0.1422 per share and revenue of $26.2650 million for the quarter. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 million. On average, analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3%

PSTL stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.56 million, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Postal Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $22.25 to $23.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Postal Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1,156.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 360.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 151.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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