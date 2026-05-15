Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) CEO Brett Alan Cope Sells 4,440 Shares

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 4,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,336,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 490,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,524,013. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brett Alan Cope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Brett Alan Cope sold 4,440 shares of Powell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,782.40.

On Thursday, March 12th, Brett Alan Cope sold 4,440 shares of Powell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $747,104.00.

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Powell Industries Price Performance

Powell Industries stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.65. 1,257,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,241. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $328.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.70.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.09). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 16.51%.The firm had revenue of $296.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Powell Industries's payout ratio is 7.05%.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Powell Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,830 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Powell Industries by 1,221.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,116 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Powell Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Powell Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Powell Industries from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Powell Industries from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded Powell Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Powell Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $236.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm's offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell's products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

Further Reading

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