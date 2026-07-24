Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

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Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 124,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $10,743,368.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 279,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,161,363.04. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 15,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,306,168.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 71,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,421.02. This trade represents a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,772 shares of company stock valued at $27,322,535. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 97.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 601,468 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.24, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $108.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio is currently 286.67%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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