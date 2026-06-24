Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price points to a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Power Integrations from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.20.

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Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.73. 83,499 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,192. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.84. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 271.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $108.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 124,287 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $10,743,368.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 279,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,363.04. This represents a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 15,894 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,306,168.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 71,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,854,421.02. This trade represents a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 335,085 shares of company stock worth $27,338,789 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 576.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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