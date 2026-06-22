Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.74 and last traded at $90.20, with a volume of 64534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.11.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on POWI

Power Integrations Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $108.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 286.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 124,287 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $10,743,368.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 279,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,363.04. This trade represents a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 6,860 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $573,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 64,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,386,590.93. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,085 shares of company stock worth $27,338,789. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 576.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 125.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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