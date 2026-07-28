PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. PPG Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.700-8.100 EPS.

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PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.93. 3,704,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,882. The company's 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. PPG Industries's payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised PPG Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $126.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $2,012,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $368,638,000 after acquiring an additional 199,361 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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