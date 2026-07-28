PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.700-8.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.93. 3,196,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,917. PPG Industries has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $133.43. The company's 50 day moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average is $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $126.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in PPG Industries by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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