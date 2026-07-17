PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded by Bank of America to "Buy" Rating

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $134.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company's stock, up from their prior target price of $127.00. Bank of America's target price suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPG. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PPG Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $126.13.

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PPG Industries Stock Up 3.1%

PPG stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average of $112.83. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. PPG Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,468.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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