Preformed Line Products (PLPC) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Preformed Line Products to announce earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.32. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $176.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million.

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $333.51 on Wednesday. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $139.04 and a 52-week high of $414.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.05 and a 200-day moving average of $307.37.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Preformed Line Products's payout ratio is 12.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,823 shares of the technology company's stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Preformed Line Products from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Preformed Line Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Preformed Line Products presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLPC

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company NASDAQ: PLPC is a global manufacturer of engineered solutions for electric, telecommunications and industrial infrastructure networks. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products, including preformed wire and cable fittings, anchors, suspension and tension clamps, splice closures and optical fiber hardware. These durable components support the installation, repair and maintenance of overhead and underground systems, helping utilities and contractors manage reliability and safety in demanding environments.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio, Preformed Line Products operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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