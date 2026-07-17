Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Insider Malcolm Waugh Purchases 5,156 Shares

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD - Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Waugh bought 5,156 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 193 per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.08.

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Premier Foods Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of PFD stock traded down GBX 2.55 on Friday, hitting GBX 191.15. The stock had a trading volume of 522,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,977,047. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 201.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Premier Foods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 165.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 211.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 15.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 117.55 billion for the quarter. Premier Foods had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier Foods plc will post 13.2607117 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Premier Foods from GBX 230 to GBX 220 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 240 to GBX 250 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier Foods has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 242.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Premier Foods

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Further Reading

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