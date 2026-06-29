President Capital Upgrades Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) to "Buy"

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at President Capital from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a $133.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.50. President Capital's price target suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.46.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $112.93 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $135.96 and its 200-day moving average is $150.22. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a PE ratio of 126.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,175,214.36. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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