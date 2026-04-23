Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $65,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 41,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,706,294.64. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 548 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company's stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $57.21 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company had revenue of $283.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.540 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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