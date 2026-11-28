8x8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.14. 8X8 shares last traded at $2.0680, with a volume of 358,156 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGHT. Weiss Ratings raised 8X8 from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $3.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 8X8

8X8 Stock Up 1.9%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $301.72 million, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.91.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter. 8X8 had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 31.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 8x8 Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Burton sold 107,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $193,823.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,615 shares in the company, valued at $274,423.15. This trade represents a 41.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 128,518 shares of company stock valued at $238,252 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,763,730 shares of the company's stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 899,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,070,627 shares of the company's stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 925,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,805,369 shares of the company's stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 309,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company's stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8x8, Inc. provides cloud-based communications and customer experience services for businesses. Its platform brings together business phone, video meetings, team messaging and contact center capabilities, helping organizations manage employee and customer interactions. The company also offers communications application programming interfaces (APIs) that businesses can use to add voice, messaging and related communications features to their own applications. Its services are designed for organizations ranging from small businesses to large enterprises.

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