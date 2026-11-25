Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $24.4160, with a volume of 13,114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alamos Gold from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Trading Down 3.4%

The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.03 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Alamos Gold's payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 258.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company's stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold producer that explores for, develops and operates gold mines. The company's operations are concentrated in Canada and Mexico, and it also advances exploration and development projects. Its operating assets include the Island Gold and Young-Davidson mines in Ontario, the Magino mine in Ontario, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico. Alamos produces gold and works to expand its mineral resources through exploration and mine development. Founded in 2003, Alamos grew through acquisitions, including the additions of Young-Davidson and Island Gold.

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