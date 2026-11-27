Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $277.30 and last traded at $273.69. 14,005,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 21,044,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.98.

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Recent Alphabet Headlines

Investors following GOOG have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: ETFs bought a net $134 million of Alphabet shares on Wednesday, with 37 funds buying and 16 selling—an indication of institutional demand. ETFs Bought $134.0 Million of Alphabet

ETFs bought a net $134 million of Alphabet shares on Wednesday, with 37 funds buying and 16 selling—an indication of institutional demand. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s roughly 13.7% stake in Anthropic is estimated to be worth about $137 billion at the AI company’s reported $1 trillion valuation. Anthropic has also committed to at least $121.3 billion in Google Cloud spending through mid-2033; its IPO may reduce concerns about its ability to fund major commitments. Alphabet Could Be the Safest Way to Own Anthropic

Alphabet’s roughly 13.7% stake in Anthropic is estimated to be worth about $137 billion at the AI company’s reported $1 trillion valuation. Anthropic has also committed to at least $121.3 billion in Google Cloud spending through mid-2033; its IPO may reduce concerns about its ability to fund major commitments. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action against Alphabet, with a lead-plaintiff deadline approaching. The claims include alleged investor harm related to Gemini 3.5 Pro delays; these are allegations, not established findings. Alphabet Faces Proposed Investor Class Action Over Gemini Delay Claims

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a "mkt outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $485.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $411.85.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's 50-day moving average price is $315.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.97 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 4.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the sale, the director owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,922,502 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $130,704,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,923,442 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $67,458,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,690 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,922,379 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,288,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,758 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,313,729 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 913,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,454 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,080,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,287 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Google provides internet services and products including Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps and Google Play, as well as advertising services and consumer hardware such as Pixel devices. Alphabet also operates Google Cloud, which offers cloud infrastructure, data analytics and productivity tools to businesses and organizations. Its Other Bets businesses pursue opportunities beyond Google, including autonomous driving through Waymo.

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