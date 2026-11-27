Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 4.2% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $255.28 and last traded at $254.6750. Approximately 27,251,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 46,647,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.43.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AMZN:

Positive Sentiment: Black Friday shopping and a broader tech rebound helped lift investor sentiment, with AI benchmark news also cited as a market catalyst. Holiday demand could support Amazon’s retail business, though the reports did not provide sales results. Article: Why Is Amazon Stock Surging on Friday?

Black Friday shopping and a broader tech rebound helped lift investor sentiment, with AI benchmark news also cited as a market catalyst. Holiday demand could support Amazon’s retail business, though the reports did not provide sales results. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring Meta’s Muse shopping agent access to Amazon’s store. A deal could bring shoppers and advertising opportunities, but negotiations—including sponsored listings and ad pricing—are ongoing, and Muse has not yet generated reported shopping revenue. Article: Amazon (AMZN) Stock: Rises 3.73% as Meta Shopping Talks Continue

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring Meta’s Muse shopping agent access to Amazon’s store. A deal could bring shoppers and advertising opportunities, but negotiations—including sponsored listings and ad pricing—are ongoing, and Muse has not yet generated reported shopping revenue. Negative Sentiment: Amazon’s substantial investment plans remain a risk: one report highlights roughly $220 billion in planned spending and negative free cash flow, raising questions about how quickly AWS growth and other investments will translate into cash generation. Article: Amazon Has 59 Buy Ratings and Not a Single Sell

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $2,335,145.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,389,353.70. This trade represents a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Garman sold 14,541 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total transaction of $3,729,330.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,895.63. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TOP Private Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Atomic Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.2% during the second quarter. Atomic Invest LLC now owns 168 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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