American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.69 and traded as high as $317.83. American Express shares last traded at $316.40, with a volume of 1,146,609 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on American Express from $315.00 to $230.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on American Express from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $365.42.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 15.80%. American Express's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 69,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,925,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,954,186.34. This represents a 88.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 44,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $14,694,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,710,544.80. This represents a 68.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,171 shares of company stock valued at $137,069,544. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,208,662,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,967,262 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $13,857,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,541 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,945,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,263,787,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $1,138,054,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

About American Express

American Express is a global payments company that issues charge and credit cards and operates a payments network connecting cardholders, merchants and financial institutions. Its products and services serve consumers, small businesses and large companies. The company offers personal, business and corporate cards, along with payment, expense-management and travel-related services. It also provides merchant services that help businesses accept payments and manage customer transactions. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, American Express has expanded into financial services and payments.

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