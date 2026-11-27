Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $83.02 and last traded at $84.0350. 103,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 364,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.67.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ATEX. DA Davidson set a $161.00 price target on Anterix in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anterix from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anterix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Anterix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Anterix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.33.

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Anterix Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 215.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 96.23%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Anterix

In other Anterix news, Director Leslie Daniels sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,210.55. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena Ashe sold 4,357 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $372,262.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $442,066.56. This trade represents a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 45,002 shares of company stock worth $3,741,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Anterix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Anterix by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc. provides licensed wireless spectrum for private broadband networks, primarily serving electric, gas and water utilities and other critical-infrastructure organizations. Its business focuses on making 900 MHz spectrum available to customers that want dedicated communications networks for operational needs such as grid monitoring, automation and resilience. The company's spectrum holdings cover areas across the United States. Anterix works with utilities and technology partners to support the development of private LTE networks, offering spectrum access and related planning and ecosystem support rather than operating a public mobile network.

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