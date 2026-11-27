ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $11.89. ArriVent BioPharma shares last traded at $12.3670, with a volume of 162,748 shares changing hands.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVBP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JonesTrading cut their target price on ArriVent BioPharma from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ArriVent BioPharma from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on ArriVent BioPharma from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Down 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of $636.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montanova Capital LLC lifted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montanova Capital LLC now owns 4,515,531 shares of the company's stock worth $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 114,448 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,498,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $112,919,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,929,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 35.0% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,878,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for people with cancer. The company advances therapies intended to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on treatments that may offer new options for patients with difficult-to-treat tumors. Its lead clinical program is furmonertinib, an oral targeted therapy being studied for non-small cell lung cancer with certain epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations, including exon 20 insertion mutations.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ArriVent BioPharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ArriVent BioPharma wasn't on the list.

While ArriVent BioPharma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report