Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $286.83 and last traded at $283.5520, with a volume of 1,834,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.08.

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Here's some of the latest news about AVGO:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom invested $1 billion in Anthropic shares at the IPO price and has a reported $161.2 billion lease agreement with the AI company. Anthropic’s expected chip deployments could support Broadcom’s AI business, though the scale of that commitment also makes Broadcom more exposed to one customer. Article: Broadcom Bought $1 Billion Worth of Anthropic's IPO

Broadcom invested $1 billion in Anthropic shares at the IPO price and has a reported $161.2 billion lease agreement with the AI company. Anthropic’s expected chip deployments could support Broadcom’s AI business, though the scale of that commitment also makes Broadcom more exposed to one customer. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts see substantial earnings growth ahead and suggest the stock could have significant upside, providing a bullish counterpoint to recent weakness. These are forecasts, not guaranteed outcomes. Article: Broadcom Stock Could Have 70% Upside

Some analysts see substantial earnings growth ahead and suggest the stock could have significant upside, providing a bullish counterpoint to recent weakness. These are forecasts, not guaranteed outcomes. Negative Sentiment: An analyst’s industry research reportedly indicates Alphabet may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%, or roughly 1 million units, with reductions focused on a higher-priced version. Neither company has confirmed the report. If accurate, it could weaken AI-revenue expectations; Anthropic, OpenAI and Meta may help absorb capacity, but replacing Google demand could increase customer concentration and financing risks. Article: Broadcom's Google TPU Scare Puts a New Spotlight on Its Other AI Customers

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. William Blair cut Broadcom from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $530.00 to $460.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $455.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $525.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $341.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. Broadcom's revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the second quarter. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. is a global technology company that designs and supplies semiconductor products and infrastructure software. Its semiconductor portfolio includes chips and components used in networking, broadband communications, wireless connectivity, data storage, and industrial applications. The company serves businesses across a range of industries, including communications, enterprise technology, and consumer electronics. Broadcom also provides infrastructure software, including products for virtualization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and enterprise operations.

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