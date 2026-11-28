Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and traded as high as $31.51. Business First Bancshares shares last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 88,214 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BFST shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Business First Bancshares from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Business First Bancshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Business First Bancshares currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on BFST

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.25 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Business First Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,570 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company's stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company's stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for b1BANK, a regional bank serving businesses, individuals and institutions. The bank offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, private banking and digital banking services. Founded in Louisiana in 2006 and headquartered in Baton Rouge, Business First has expanded its presence across Louisiana and into Texas. Its services include lending and deposit products for businesses, as well as checking, savings and other banking solutions for consumers.

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