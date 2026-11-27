Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $118.20 and last traded at $116.8750. 396,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,081,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.55.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BWX Technologies from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $200.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average of $177.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $952.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.52 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,359,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BWX Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,298,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $314,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,587,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $202,020,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $873,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) supplies nuclear components, fuel, services and technology for government and commercial customers. Its Government Operations business supports the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Navy, including the design, manufacture and servicing of naval nuclear reactors and related components. Through its Commercial Operations business, BWXT provides nuclear reactor components, fuel-handling systems, engineering and maintenance services, and other products for the commercial nuclear power industry.

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