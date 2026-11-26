Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and traded as high as $56.17. CAVA Group shares last traded at $55.5320, with a volume of 2,318,622 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAVA. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CAVA Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $84.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CAVA Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.81.

View Our Latest Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Stock Up 2.1%

The company's fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.75.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.40 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company's revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $100 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas Thompson purchased 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.52 per share, with a total value of $432,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 19,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,558.92. This trade represents a 50.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group operates CAVA, a fast-casual restaurant brand focused on Mediterranean-inspired food. Its menu includes customizable bowls, pitas and salads, along with dips, spreads, sides and beverages. The business began in 2006 with a Mediterranean restaurant in Rockville, Maryland, founded by childhood friends Brett Schulman, Dimitri Moshovitis and Ted Xenohristos. CAVA has since grown into a restaurant chain serving customers in multiple U.S. states. Co-founder Brett Schulman serves as CAVA Group's chief executive officer.

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