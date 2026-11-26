CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $11.89. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 24,702,778 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH

CNH Industrial Trading Up 7.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 394.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,434 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial is a global manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment. Its agricultural brands include Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, which offer products such as tractors, combines, harvesters, sprayers and hay tools. Its construction equipment brands include CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction, with machinery such as excavators, loaders and graders. The company also provides parts, equipment support and precision technology designed to help customers manage machinery and improve productivity.

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