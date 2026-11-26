Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBK - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and traded as high as $32.33. Commercial Bancgroup shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 55,472 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CBK has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Commercial Bancgroup from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Bancgroup from $34.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.50.

View Our Latest Report on CBK

Commercial Bancgroup Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $443.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter. Commercial Bancgroup had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

Commercial Bancgroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Commercial Bancgroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Commercial Bancgroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $761,605.76. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Yates purchased 2,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $88,196.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 82,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,651,267.22. This trade represents a 3.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $101,741. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Bancgroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Bancgroup during the second quarter worth about $21,665,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Bancgroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,527,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Bancgroup by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 76,954 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Commercial Bancgroup by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,911 shares of the company's stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Bancgroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000.

Commercial Bancgroup Company Profile

Commercial Bancgroup is a bank holding company for Commercial Bank, a community bank headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee. Commercial Bank was established in 1976 and serves individuals, families and businesses in its regional markets. The bank provides deposit accounts and lending services, including commercial, consumer and real estate loans. It also offers business banking and digital banking services, such as online and mobile access. Commercial Bank operates in East Tennessee and nearby Appalachian communities.

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