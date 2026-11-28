Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.94 and traded as high as $63.49. Community Financial System shares last traded at $63.18, with a volume of 86,003 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Community Financial System in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Community Financial System from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Community Financial System from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Community Financial System from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Community Financial System

Community Financial System Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Community Financial System had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $230.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Community Financial System's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Financial System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Community Financial System's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Community Financial System during the second quarter worth $3,796,000. Corient Private Wealth LP bought a new position in Community Financial System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Financial System in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,576,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial System Company Profile

Community Financial System, Inc. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in DeWitt, New York. Its principal subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., provides personal and business banking services, including deposit accounts, lending, and cash management. The company also offers retirement plan administration and employee benefits services, insurance brokerage, and wealth management and investment advisory services through its specialized subsidiaries. Through its banking network, Community Financial System serves customers in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

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