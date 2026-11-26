CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.75 and traded as high as $157.40. CommVault Systems shares last traded at $157.14, with a volume of 449,024 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on CommVault Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CommVault Systems from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 0.90.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 169.40%. The company had revenue of $312.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $310.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. CommVault Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 1,223 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.13, for a total transaction of $173,824.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,442,122.29. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Danielle Abrahamsen sold 226 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.13, for a total transaction of $32,121.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,647,855.22. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,845. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CommVault Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the software maker's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the software maker's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 246 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,522 shares of the software maker's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, which operates as Commvault, develops data protection and cyber resilience software for businesses and other organizations. Its offerings help customers back up, recover, manage and secure data across on-premises systems, public clouds and hybrid environments. The company's Commvault Cloud platform and related services support data recovery, cyberattack readiness and data management. Its tools are designed to help organizations protect information across different workloads and storage environments.

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