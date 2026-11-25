Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $67.26 and last traded at $67.6780, with a volume of 11,050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Construction Partners from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $139.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Construction Partners from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Construction Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROAD

Construction Partners Trading Down 1.6%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.08). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Construction Partners by 78.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 470 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 28.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 798 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc. is a civil infrastructure company that builds and maintains roads, highways, and other transportation-related projects. Its services include roadway paving, site development, milling and resurfacing, and related construction work for public and private customers. The company also produces and supplies materials used in its projects, including hot-mix asphalt and aggregates. Its vertically integrated operations combine construction services with materials production and distribution.

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