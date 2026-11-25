CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $42.60, but opened at $39.05. CoreWeave shares last traded at $39.5560, with a volume of 13,121,917 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Jeff Baker sold 1,318 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $55,725.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,446.80. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Chen Goldberg sold 9,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $382,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,050.12. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In other CoreWeave news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 13,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $581,476.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 558,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,618,665. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWV. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on CoreWeave from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on CoreWeave from $176.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $200.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

CoreWeave News Summary

These are some of the CRWV news items that stood out recently:

CoreWeave Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 7.71. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 60.63% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 168.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,516,402 shares of the company's stock worth $480,589,000 after buying an additional 1,836,706 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,083,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a cloud computing company that provides infrastructure for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other compute-intensive workloads. Its services include access to graphics processing units (GPUs), cloud storage and networking, and software tools for deploying and managing workloads. The company was founded in 2017 as a cryptocurrency mining business and later shifted its focus to cloud computing. CoreWeave is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey, and operates data center infrastructure in the United States and Europe, serving customers that need large-scale computing resources.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report