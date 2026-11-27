Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) rose 1% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $1,101.30 and last traded at $1,097.98. Approximately 1,366,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,230,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,086.81.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HSBC raised Costco Wholesale to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,098.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $486.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company's 50 day moving average price is $998.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $980.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $6.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.97 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sarah Catherine George sold 756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,096.01, for a total transaction of $828,583.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,410,783.12. This trade represents a 19.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.93, for a total transaction of $2,015,046.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,244.62. The trade was a 23.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,956 shares of company stock worth $4,873,216 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 359,569 shares of the retailer's stock worth $327,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 214,194 shares of the retailer's stock worth $200,372,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $16,013,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan now owns 158,416 shares of the retailer's stock worth $148,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale operates membership-based warehouse clubs that sell a wide range of merchandise, including groceries, electronics, appliances, clothing, furniture and household goods. Its offerings also include services such as gasoline, pharmacies, optical centers, food courts, travel and e-commerce. The company sells many products under its Kirkland Signature private-label brand. Costco traces its history to the opening of its first warehouse in Seattle in 1983. In 1993, it combined with Price Club, an early warehouse-club retailer.

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