CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and traded as low as $24.25. CPI Card Group shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 173,605 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMTS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CPI Card Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Price Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CPI Card Group news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 2,687,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $54,914,226.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Sheinbaum purchased 4,651 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $99,996.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 26,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $569,750. The trade was a 21.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 31,232 shares of company stock valued at $671,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Card Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMTS. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 867.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,544 shares of the company's stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 94,636 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the third quarter worth $1,227,000. Creek Drive Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the third quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the third quarter valued at $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company's stock.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group is a payments technology company that designs and produces payment cards and related services. Its offerings include debit, credit and prepaid cards, including EMV chip, contactless, metal and sustainably designed card options. The company also provides card personalization, fulfillment and instant-issuance services, as well as digital payment solutions. Its customers include banks, credit unions, fintech companies and prepaid card program managers. Headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, CPI Card Group primarily serves customers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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