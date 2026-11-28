Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and traded as high as $55.69. Crane NXT shares last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 303,416 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crane NXT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.83.

Read Our Latest Report on CXT

Crane NXT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $497.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Crane NXT's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Crane NXT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXT. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 69.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 36,678 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company's stock.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT is a global industrial technology company focused on authentication and automated payment technologies. It designs and manufactures products and systems used to protect, manage and authenticate currency, goods and transactions. Its offerings include banknote security features, currency-processing equipment and payment and merchandising technologies, such as cash and cashless payment systems for vending and other self-service applications. The company also provides authentication solutions that help governments and businesses identify counterfeit currency and products.

Further Reading

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