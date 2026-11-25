D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:QBTS - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.3030, with a volume of 399,644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

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D-Wave Quantum News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about QBTS:

Positive Sentiment: D-Wave’s growing bookings and pipeline, including a reported $20 million university order, may offer support if the company can convert demand into revenue. Article: D-Wave Is Down 42% in a Month

D-Wave’s growing bookings and pipeline, including a reported $20 million university order, may offer support if the company can convert demand into revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Quantum stocks broadly retreated after Monday’s sector bounce, with profit-taking and a wider rotation away from technology shares cited as near-term pressure on QBTS. Article: Why Is D-Wave Quantum Stock Falling on Tuesday?

Quantum stocks broadly retreated after Monday’s sector bounce, with profit-taking and a wider rotation away from technology shares cited as near-term pressure on QBTS. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action filed on behalf of investors who bought shares during February 26–August 25, 2026. The complaint alleges material misstatements or omissions about D-Wave’s prospects; these are allegations, not proven findings. The lead-plaintiff deadline is in December. Article: Pomerantz Announces Class Action Filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QBTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 7.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 17.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ:QBTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,188.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Advisors bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 545.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 267.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum develops quantum computing systems, software and services for commercial, government and research users. The company focuses on quantum annealing, an approach designed to help solve complex optimization and sampling problems, and offers hybrid tools that combine quantum processing with classical computing. Its offerings include Advantage quantum computers, the Leap quantum cloud service, and software for building and running applications. D-Wave's technology is used to explore challenges such as scheduling, resource allocation and supply-chain optimization.

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