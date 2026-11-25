DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $158.80 and last traded at $159.2960. 739,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,885,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.17.

The sporting goods retailer reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm's revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-12.300 EPS.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.71%.

Recent DICK'S Sporting Goods Headlines

These are some of the DKS headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share topped the roughly $1.41 consensus, while revenue of $5.13 billion also beat estimates and rose 23.2% year over year. Comparable sales grew 2.6% at DICK’S and 0.5% at Foot Locker, signaling improving trends at the acquired retailer. Q3 earnings and outlook article

Third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share topped the roughly $1.41 consensus, while revenue of $5.13 billion also beat estimates and rose 23.2% year over year. Comparable sales grew 2.6% at DICK’S and 0.5% at Foot Locker, signaling improving trends at the acquired retailer. Positive Sentiment: Analyst actions add support: Morgan Stanley and UBS raised their price targets to $190, while Wells Fargo lifted its target to $200; BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating and $180 target. Morgan Stanley rating

Analyst actions add support: Morgan Stanley and UBS raised their price targets to $190, while Wells Fargo lifted its target to $200; BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating and $180 target. Negative Sentiment: Views are not uniformly bullish: BMO retained an Underperform rating despite raising its target to $120, while Truist and Cantor Fitzgerald have Hold/Neutral ratings and targets of $150 and $151, respectively. Those targets imply downside from the share price cited in the reports.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings cut DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

Insider Activity at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Navdeep Gupta bought 7,707 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.75 per share, with a total value of $999,983.25. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 86,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,755. This trade represents a 9.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Jr. Fitzgerald purchased 1,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.67 per share, for a total transaction of $244,906.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,252.33. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 32,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK'S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. PCB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PCB Capital LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 333 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 3.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company's 50 day moving average is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a U.S. sporting goods retailer that sells equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories for a range of sports and outdoor activities. Customers can shop through its stores and e-commerce platforms, and the company also offers services such as golf club fitting and equipment repair at select locations. The company operates under several retail banners, including DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone!, as well as experiential DICK'S House of Sport locations.

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