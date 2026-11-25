Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and traded as high as $17.94. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 3,240,674 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DYN. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 8.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 12.99.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 3,745 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $91,190.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 163,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,844.90. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO John Cox sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $106,823.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 357,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,749,732.16. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,746,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,591,441. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 267.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,188 shares of the company's stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company's stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for genetically driven muscle diseases. Its research uses the FORCE platform, which is designed to deliver oligonucleotide medicines to muscle tissue. The company's programs include DYNE-101 for myotonic dystrophy type 1 and DYNE-251 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy in patients whose genetic mutations are amenable to exon 51 skipping. Dyne has also pursued a program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. Its therapies remain in development, and the company does not have an approved product.

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