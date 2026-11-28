Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $149.59 and traded as high as $152.65. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $150.71, with a volume of 365,419 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $202.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.29.

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Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's 50 day moving average is $159.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $411.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $402.61 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, President John Mullen sold 1,800 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $336,942.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 176,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,029,113.93. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider James King sold 9,187 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,942,328. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,235 shares of company stock worth $28,520,769. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $919,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,462,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,106,768,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,320,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software develops software for property and casualty insurers. Its products help insurers manage core operations, including policy administration, claims handling and billing, as well as support customer and agent interactions. The company's offerings include InsuranceSuite, with PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter and BillingCenter, and Guidewire Cloud, which provides cloud-based versions of its insurance applications along with data, analytics and digital capabilities. Insurers use the software to support workflows such as underwriting, policy servicing and claims management.

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