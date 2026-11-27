Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.6040, with a volume of 57,338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. StoneX initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOG

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Harley-Davidson had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Harley-Davidson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, CFO Jonathan Root sold 1,559 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $38,086.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,227.19. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,441 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 465,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 349,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company's stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells heavyweight motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand. Founded in Milwaukee in 1903, the company also offers motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear and branded apparel. The company serves customers in North America and international markets, including Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Its Harley-Davidson Financial Services business provides financing and insurance products to motorcycle buyers and dealers. Harley-Davidson is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and maintains a majority ownership interest in LiveWire, an electric-motorcycle business.

Further Reading

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