IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $57.6950, with a volume of 71,124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

Get IBEX alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBEX shares. Weiss Ratings raised IBEX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IBEX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IBEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBEX

IBEX Stock Up 4.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $770.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $175.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.31 million. IBEX had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 29.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie K. Casteel sold 17,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $706,124.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,073,893.74. This represents a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Dechant sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,477,819.89. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 160,205 shares of company stock worth $7,239,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IBEX by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,391 shares of the company's stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in IBEX by 351.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,029 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 673,212 shares of the company's stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 162,579 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 26.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited is a business process outsourcing and customer experience company that helps businesses manage interactions with their customers. Its services include customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, back-office operations and digital solutions. The company serves clients across industries such as technology, telecommunications, retail, healthcare and financial services. IBEX delivers its services through a global network of contact centers and digital operations, supporting customers in multiple markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IBEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IBEX wasn't on the list.

While IBEX currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report