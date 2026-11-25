Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and traded as high as $27.27. Invitation Homes shares last traded at $27.2370, with a volume of 6,186,391 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research set a $32.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $731.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.55 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Invitation Homes's dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes Inc. NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that owns, leases and operates single-family homes in the United States. The company provides professionally managed rental housing for individuals and families, with properties generally located in suburban communities and metropolitan areas. The company’s services include home leasing, property management, resident support, maintenance and renovations. Invitation Homes uses technology and centralized operating systems to market homes, manage lease agreements, collect rent and coordinate property care.

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