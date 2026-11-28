Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and traded as high as $22.25. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $22.1740, with a volume of 215,020 shares trading hands.

Get LINC alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $50.00 target price on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $159.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.46 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at about $9,506,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $4,970,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,007,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,537 shares of the company's stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $4,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company's stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation operates career-focused postsecondary schools in the United States under brands including Lincoln Technical Institute and Lincoln College of Technology. Founded in 1946, the company provides students with career training through campus-based and online programs. Its programs include training in automotive technology, skilled trades such as HVAC and electrical work, health sciences, information technology, and other career fields. Offerings include diploma and degree programs designed to prepare students for jobs requiring specialized technical skills.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lincoln Educational Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lincoln Educational Services wasn't on the list.

While Lincoln Educational Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report