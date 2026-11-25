Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.9450, with a volume of 34,284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LU. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lufax and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lufax from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lufax from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.00.

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Lufax Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $536.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lufax (NYSE:LU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.81 by ($11.08). The firm had revenue of $921.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lufax by 46.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 209,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lufax by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,365 shares of the company's stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lufax by 2.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 246,500 shares of the company's stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 16.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,734 shares of the company's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd. is a China-based financial technology company that provides technology-enabled financial services. Its platform connects individual and small-business borrowers with financial institutions and other funding partners, helping customers access credit and related services. The company also offers wealth management services, including access to investment products for retail customers. Lufax was established in 2011 as part of Ping An Insurance Group and has developed its business around China's financial services market.

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