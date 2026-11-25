Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.8330, with a volume of 107,282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAMA shares. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mama's Creations in a report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Mama's Creations from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Mama's Creations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens started coverage on Mama's Creations in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Mama's Creations from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.29.

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Mama's Creations Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $530.26 million, a PE ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Mama's Creations had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $54.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mama's Creations, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mama's Creations

In other Mama's Creations news, CEO Adam Michaels sold 69,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $927,480.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 722,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,389.89. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mama's Creations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Mama's Creations in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Mama's Creations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mama's Creations in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Mama's Creations by 39.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mama's Creations by 2,533.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mama's Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc. makes and markets refrigerated, ready-to-eat prepared foods for grocery retailers and other food sellers. Its products include meatballs, entrées, side dishes, salads, dips and spreads, sold under its own and other brands. The company's offerings are designed for deli departments and prepared-food sections, as well as foodservice and other retail channels. Mama's Creations is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and serves customers across the United States. The company was previously known as MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. before adopting the Mama's Creations name in 2023, reflecting its broader prepared-food business.

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