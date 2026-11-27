Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) were up 6.8% on Friday. The company traded as high as $141.82 and last traded at $139.8770. 18,332,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 27,766,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.93.

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Investors following MRVL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: A broad recovery in AI and chip stocks appears to be supporting MRVL after recent volatility, with investors revisiting Marvell’s exposure to AI data-center infrastructure. Marvell Technology gains as AI-chip sentiment improves

A broad recovery in AI and chip stocks appears to be supporting MRVL after recent volatility, with investors revisiting Marvell’s exposure to AI data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlights demand for custom chips and data-movement components alongside Nvidia processors—areas where Marvell may benefit as hyperscalers build out AI data centers. Some analysts have continued raising estimates despite the share-price pullback. Marvell and Credo: Stifel analyst weighs in

Analyst commentary highlights demand for custom chips and data-movement components alongside Nvidia processors—areas where Marvell may benefit as hyperscalers build out AI data centers. Some analysts have continued raising estimates despite the share-price pullback. Negative Sentiment: Competition and a premium valuation remain risks, while options pricing points to the possibility of a sizable post-earnings move—underscoring the uncertainty around the results. Zacks Q3 earnings outlook

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $425.00 to $325.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Up 6.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total value of $1,099,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $112,962,264.02. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Justin Scarpulla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.59, for a total value of $300,949.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,693.31. This represents a 54.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 57,285 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,213 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $696,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $24,014,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc. develops semiconductor products and related technology for data infrastructure. Its solutions help move, process and store data across data centers, communications networks, enterprise systems and other connected applications. The company's offerings include custom chips, networking and switching devices, optical and connectivity products, and storage controllers. Marvell serves customers around the world, including providers of cloud and communications infrastructure and manufacturers of enterprise and automotive systems.

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