MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $35.86. Approximately 3,812,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,401,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MP. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.70.

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MP Materials Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.37 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The business's revenue was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Rosenthal bought 27,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.61 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,360,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,814,238.53. This trade represents a 2.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett purchased 5,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $198,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,371.25. This represents a 5.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 98,603 shares of company stock worth $3,573,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $36,090,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MP Materials by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,954,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,571,000 after buying an additional 1,181,512 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials is a U.S. rare earth materials company that mines and processes rare earth elements and is expanding into permanent magnet manufacturing. Its products include rare earth concentrate and separated materials such as neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), which are used in high-performance magnets for applications including electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and other industrial equipment. The company's principal mining and processing site is Mountain Pass in California. MP Materials was formed in 2017 to acquire and restart the Mountain Pass operation, a long-established rare earth mine.

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