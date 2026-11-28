MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $177.42 and traded as high as $179.97. MSA Safety Incorporporated shares last traded at $178.68, with a volume of 137,325 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $202.00 price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSA

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.09. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $536.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. MSA Safety Incorporporated's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. MSA Safety Incorporporated's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Insider Activity

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, CAO Jonathan Buck sold 1,313 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total value of $231,823.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,747.04. The trade was a 35.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 623.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1,452.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated is a global manufacturer of safety products and systems for workers and facilities in industries including construction, utilities, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, and fire service. Founded in 1914, the company has a long history of developing equipment designed to help protect people in hazardous environments. Its products include respiratory protection, portable and fixed gas and flame detection systems, industrial and fire-service helmets, fall protection equipment, and thermal imaging cameras.

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